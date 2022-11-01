Rep. Carl Gilliard selected as Grand Marshal for Savannah’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State Representative Carl Gilliard will serve as one of the grand marshals for the 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Savannah.

“As a Savannah native, this parade is one of my favorite traditions, so I am honored to serve as a leader for one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the nation,” said Rep. Gilliard. “I look forward to celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King, as well as marching through the streets in an effort to stand up against racism and discrimination.”

The Observance Day Association announced the new grand marshals during the 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Sunday at Savannah State University.

The theme for the 43rd annual celebration is “inspiration of equality is, he himself.”

Rep. Gilliard was selected for his service as a state legislator for the Savannah area. In 2019, Rep. Gilliard chaired the House Study Committee on Gang and Youth Violence Prevention, and he also chaired the Chatham County Legislative Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission.

In 2009, he formed Savannah Feed The Hungry, which has served more than 1.5 million meals to low income individuals in 14 cities across Georgia and South Carolina.

Rep. Gilliard also authored House Bill 79, legislation signed into law in 2019 to prohibit government agencies and local authorities from discriminating against parents and legal guardians who are blind.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.