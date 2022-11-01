Sky Cams
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson expressed concerns about some city council members behavior after their last meeting.

He says he is happy with the progress being made in regards to removing John C. Calhoun’s name from a popular city square.

However, he is not okay with how discussions were escalated.

“The persistent name calling, the baseless accusations, the rude behavior, the weekly soap opera, both inside and outside of these council chambers, before, during, in between, and after, council meetings, is not what I believe that citizens of this city, sent us to city hall to do,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson noted there were two sustained ethical violations and the removal of a city council officer from the meeting.

He called the actions “despicable” and said he remains focused on the tasks put in-front of the local leaders.

