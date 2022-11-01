Sky Cams
Savannah Police searching for man wanted for shooting at officers

Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer
Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer(Source: Savannah Police Dept.)
By Kyle Jordan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police officers are searching for a man accused of shooting at officers early Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from the Savannah Police Department, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and domestic related charges. SPD says the charges are in connection to an incident Tuesday morning on Vineyard Dr.

Officers responded to a domestic incident at a home and say Ellis barricaded himself inside and then fired at officers. Police say Ellis then fled in his vehicle. There are no known injuries.

white 2012 Hyundai Genesis GA tag PLB 8720
white 2012 Hyundai Genesis GA tag PLB 8720(Savannah Police Department)

Savannah Police says Ellis is traveling in a white 2012 Hyundai Genesis with a Georgia tag, PLB 8720. Police are warning anyone who sees Ellis to stay away and call 911.

This is a developing story.

