Tickets are on sale for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Teams are shining up their dancing shoes for the 2022 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars.

It raises money and awareness to fight a serious problem - domestic violence.

Plenty of people have had today’s date circled on their calendar to get tickets for one of Statesboro’s biggest events of the year that also helps a worthy cause.

As ticket sales started today, organizers of Dancing with the Statesboro Stars hope people like the QR code for you to buy tickets online and save them to your phone.

“Getting your tickets this year is going to be easier than ever. There are no more long lines to wait in. You can just go to our Facebook page,” said Alana Avret.

In its 12th year, the contest has grown to raise more than $100,000 a year to benefit Safe Haven Domestic Violence shelter. It’s become a fun way to raise money but also awareness for a serious subject.

“Everybody gets excited to see their teams dance after they’ve followed them along and along over the months. But they also get to hear a little bit around raising domestic violence awareness,” said Kim Billings with Safe Haven Shelter.

They’ll quickly sell nearly 900 tickets for the show Thursday November 17 and Sunday November 20. They’ll recognize champs for dancing but also for fundraising as well.

If you’re one of those folks who just wants to have an actual ticket in your hand, you can buy one in person here at Morris Bank on North Main Street.

