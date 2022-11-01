Sky Cams
United Way of the Coastal Empire holding nonprofit mini retreat

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nonprofits are essential to our community and if you are looking to improve yours, we have a place for you to get all the information and help you need.

Productive Nonprofits Consultant Aileen Gabbey, who is one of the organizers for a free nonprofit mini retreat happening this week, joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us how you can get involved.

