Veterans Resource Fair this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizations and agencies from all across Savannah providing access to health care, financial information, emotional support and more will make themselves available to veterans this weekend at Service Brewing’s first Veterans Resource Fair.

Kevin Ryan is the founder and CEO of Service Brewing and he is also a veteran interested in supporting those who served - which is why he came up with this free event that will be held Saturday.

