Arrest made in Savannah shooting that killed a 17-year-old

1200 block of 71st Street(WTOC)
By Nancy Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 18-year-old J.T. Sidney DeLoach has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 17, according to Savannah Police.

DeLoach was booked into the Chatham County Jail on Nov. 1 on charges of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

According to police, Deloach was located in Hinesville by the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

On Saturday Sept. 17, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st street where they found 17-year-old Devoin Bates-Carrington with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

J.T. DeLoach was previously arrested in 2021 for a shooting that injured an 18-year-old on River Street.

DeLoach turned himself in after being wanted on charges of aggravated assault.

