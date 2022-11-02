Gov. Henry McMaster makes campaign stops in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challenger Joe Cunningham.

Cunningham is set to stop by our area later in the week and Governor McMaster came through today.

Governor Henry McMaster’s bus tour around the Palmetto state stopped by our area twice today, first in Okatie and second in Beaufort.

After his rally, the incumbent looking for his seventh and eighth years in office was asked why he deserves your vote.

”We have a record. It’s a record, a good record, of accomplishment. This year despite the hindrances thrown in everybody’s way by the Biden Administration we have prospered mightily by using common sense. We did not shut down, we fought those mandates, we put money into education, we put $2 billion into the roads, a billion dollars into water and sewer, in the rural areas 400 million into broadband… we’re doing all the right things,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

In Beaufort, the Governor supported state representative Shannon Erickson, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, and Sheriff PJ Tanner for re-election with the Sheriff having won his race back in the primaries.

