Hundreds of students compete in the Southeast Georgia regional skills competition

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of high school students from across Southeast Georgia got the chance to show their skills today, and maybe audition for their first job.

For these high school students, this might be about competition Wednesday but also possibly meeting your first boss as well.

More than 200 students from 22 schools went toe to toe in skills competition.

When I walked in, I was kinda nervous. But my nerves have kinda calmed down now. Yeah, it feels official,” Vidalia High student Jackson Wilson said.

This regional skills competition helps them show the vocational skills they’re learning in high school. These programs help students explore interests in trades like this as an alternative to a college degree.

Local contractors say they’re only seeing one person enter this line of work for every four retiring from it.

“We’ve lost two generations in the skill trades. So we’ve got to work in overdrive to fill those voids. We’re doing everything we can to get these kids started even younger,” West Construction Co. Matt West said.

Banners like this help remind students of the wages they could earn in a trade career. In some cases, the competition puts a student on a sponsor’s radar and leads to a job after graduation.

