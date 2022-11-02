Interview: Ogeechee Riverkeeper Damon Mullis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They are the voices for Southeast Georgia’s wildlife.

The Ogeechee Riverkeepers protect, preserve and improve the water quality of the Ogeechee River Basin.

For more than 15 years, the organization has been an advocate for the wildlife and people who call the area home.

WTOC’S Sam Bauman spoke with the executive director for the Ogeechee Riverkeeper, Damon Mullis.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.