Interview: Savannah Ghost Pirates Goalie Darion Hanson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before the Savannah Ghost Pirates take the ice at Enmarket Arena for their home opener this Saturday, November 5th, the team heads to South Carolina for Friday’s game with a 4-0 record.

WTOC’S Becky Sattero sit down with a goalie from the Savannah Ghost Pirates, Darion Hanson, to chat about his contribution to the team’s 4-0 start to the season.

