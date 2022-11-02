Interview: Savannah Ghost Pirates Goalie Darion Hanson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before the Savannah Ghost Pirates take the ice at Enmarket Arena for their home opener this Saturday, November 5th, the team heads to South Carolina for Friday’s game with a 4-0 record.
WTOC’S Becky Sattero sit down with a goalie from the Savannah Ghost Pirates, Darion Hanson, to chat about his contribution to the team’s 4-0 start to the season.
