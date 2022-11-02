Sky Cams
Lowcountry leaders gather at State of the Region for the first time since 2019

By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The pandemic limited gatherings for years, but Wednesday one of the biggest returned to the Lowcountry.

The state of the region event hosted by the Hilton Head Bluffton Chamber of Commerce on Hilton Head today, essentially tries to bring as many Lowcountry leaders into the same room as local economic leaders to talk about big issues affecting the business community.

Wednesday was the first time they’ve been able to have this event since 2019 though.

Covid kept this event from happening two years in a row, but the luncheon for over 400 people was back today. Elected officials from around Beaufort County were asked to talk about a few key topics, like the areas growing population.

”Growth management is tough. It may be a little lesson for those of you who have only lived here a few years the town of Bluffton when I moved to Bluffton was one square mile,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.

The population and size of the town Sulka looks over has boomed since then, as has much of the area. With that has come businesses development, as the chamber hosting their 26th annual event has grown along with the municipalities around it.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

