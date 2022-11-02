Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man arrested after parking truck on sidewalk, taking off clothes and yelling in front of Savannah City Hall

(Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after parking his tractor-trailer truck on the sidewalk in front of Savannah City Hall, exposing himself and yelling threats, according to the police report.

In the report from the Savannah Police Department, witness video and statements say 53-year-old Kenneth Morman had backed his truck onto the sidewalk on Bay Street – blocking part of the road – and exited the vehicle. Morman then took off his pants and underwear and threw them on the steps of City Hall.

In the witness video shown to police, Morman then began yelling and he also walked into the street.

Morman got back in his truck and left the area. The Savannah Police Department pulled him over on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to the incident report, the officer conducted field sobriety tests with Morman.

The officer said during his interaction with Morman, he had probable cause to believe Morman was under the influence of a drug. Morman appeared to be upset about something with his ex-wife, someone who works at City Hall, or a combination of the two, according to the police report.

Morman told the officer he was going to the child support office to get his license “straightened out.”

Morman is charged with terrorist threats, disorderly conduct, DUI – less safe, driving with suspended license, impeding traffic, and driving on sidewalk.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer
Savannah Police searching for man wanted for shooting at officers
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

City of Savannah drone view
Savannah mayor to deliver the 2022 State of the City address
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Four weeks since Quinton Simon reported missing
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.
1200 block of 71st Street
Arrest made in Savannah shooting that killed a 17-year-old