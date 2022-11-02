Man arrested after parking truck on sidewalk, taking off clothes and yelling in front of Savannah City Hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after parking his tractor-trailer truck on the sidewalk in front of Savannah City Hall, exposing himself and yelling threats, according to the police report.

In the report from the Savannah Police Department, witness video and statements say 53-year-old Kenneth Morman had backed his truck onto the sidewalk on Bay Street – blocking part of the road – and exited the vehicle. Morman then took off his pants and underwear and threw them on the steps of City Hall.

In the witness video shown to police, Morman then began yelling and he also walked into the street.

Morman got back in his truck and left the area. The Savannah Police Department pulled him over on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to the incident report, the officer conducted field sobriety tests with Morman.

The officer said during his interaction with Morman, he had probable cause to believe Morman was under the influence of a drug. Morman appeared to be upset about something with his ex-wife, someone who works at City Hall, or a combination of the two, according to the police report.

Morman told the officer he was going to the child support office to get his license “straightened out.”

Morman is charged with terrorist threats, disorderly conduct, DUI – less safe, driving with suspended license, impeding traffic, and driving on sidewalk.

