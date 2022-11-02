Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One month since Quinton Simon reported missing

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.(Chatham County Police Department)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks one month since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home.

Since his disappearance, the Chatham County Police Department and FBI have come to the conclusion that Quinton is dead. Both agencies have begun to search the Waste Management landfill in Chatham County, in hopes of recovering his remains.

No details have been released as to what evidence has been recovered to conclude he is dead. However, police and the FBI have named Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime, and only, suspect in his disappearance and death.

At this time, no one has been charged in this case.

Chatham County PD has said they believe that Quinton was placed in a dumpster and taken to the landfill, unknowingly, by Waste Management workers.

WTOC continues to follow this case and will update as soon as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer
Savannah Police searching for man wanted for shooting at officers
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting

Latest News

SCCPSS
SCCPSS to discuss new security equipment, school buses at board meeting
Effingham Co. community challenges rezoning proposal
THE News at 11
Port Wentworth council members discuss drafts of redistricting maps
THE News at 11
Effingham Co. community challenges rezoning proposal