SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police are searching for a missing girl.

Police say Sophia Castellano, 8, was last seen at 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Stephenson Ave.

She was wearing a navy blue polo shirt, navy blue skirt, with her hair in ponytail, and a leopard print scrunchie.

If you see Casrellano, call 911.

Sophia Castellano (Savannah Police Department)

