Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Port Wentworth council members discuss drafts of redistricting maps

(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - New maps are being drawn for redistricting in the City of Port Wentworth.

The first workshop was Tuesday night for council members to discuss the new drafts with a virtual presence from the state’s reapportionment office.

Redistricting follows the census every 10 years.

Port Wentworth has home rule meaning changing the maps falls in their hands as long as they don’t change the number of districts or representatives on council.

The city’s extreme growth means there will be a lot of changes for them to consider.

“We’ve doubled in population since the last census. There’s a large disparity between districts by population with a deviation of about 89% which is clearly more than 10% suggested trigger for redistricting,” said City Manager Steve Davis.

The goal with redistricting is to make the districts as equal as possible.

This needs two readings -- tonight was just a workshop.

Council is aiming to pass it before the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer
Savannah Police searching for man wanted for shooting at officers
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians...
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash

Latest News

WATCH: WTOC interviews Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams ahead of Election Day 2022
Rincon man found guilty after killing whistleblower who exposed multi-million-dollar scheme
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
Affordable housing framework
Hilton Head town council approves affordable housing framework