Port Wentworth council members discuss drafts of redistricting maps

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - New maps are being drawn for redistricting in the City of Port Wentworth.

The first workshop was Tuesday night for council members to discuss the new drafts with a virtual presence from the state’s reapportionment office.

Redistricting follows the census every 10 years.

Port Wentworth has home rule meaning changing the maps falls in their hands as long as they don’t change the number of districts or representatives on council.

The city’s extreme growth means there will be a lot of changes for them to consider.

“We’ve doubled in population since the last census. There’s a large disparity between districts by population with a deviation of about 89% which is clearly more than 10% suggested trigger for redistricting,” said City Manager Steve Davis.

The goal with redistricting is to make the districts as equal as possible.

This needs two readings -- tonight was just a workshop.

Council is aiming to pass it before the end of the year.

