Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah man acquitted of murder by a directed verdict

Charlie Sapp
Charlie Sapp(Savannah Police Department)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been acquitted on murder charges after a judge told jurors there was not sufficient evidence for them to consider.

55-year-old Charlie Sapp faced malice murder charges in the shooting death of 45-year-old Edward James D Futch who was killed Oct. 8.

Savannah Police found him injured in a Southside neighborhood off Tibet Avenue.

He died at a local hospital. Sapp’s case went to a jury trial on Monday.

But it ended yesterday after Chatham County Superior Court Judge John E. Morse, Jr. directed the jury to disregard the charges of malice murder and felony murder, which come with a life sentence, according to a copy of the sentencing order and jury verdict form.

The jury also found Sapp not guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

WTOC News has emailed the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office and called the Public Defender’s Office for comment and will update this report once a response is received.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer
Savannah Police searching for man wanted for shooting at officers
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting

Latest News

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
Sophia Castellano
UPDATE: Missing girl in Savannah located, is safe
Historic St. Philip Church’s ‘Wild and Crazy Auction’
Historic St. Philip Church’s ‘Wild and Crazy Auction’
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
One month since Quinton Simon reported missing