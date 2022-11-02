Savannah man acquitted of murder by a directed verdict

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been acquitted on murder charges after a judge told jurors there was not sufficient evidence for them to consider.

55-year-old Charlie Sapp faced malice murder charges in the shooting death of 45-year-old Edward James D Futch who was killed Oct. 8.

Savannah Police found him injured in a Southside neighborhood off Tibet Avenue.

He died at a local hospital. Sapp’s case went to a jury trial on Monday.

But it ended yesterday after Chatham County Superior Court Judge John E. Morse, Jr. directed the jury to disregard the charges of malice murder and felony murder, which come with a life sentence, according to a copy of the sentencing order and jury verdict form.

The jury also found Sapp not guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

WTOC News has emailed the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office and called the Public Defender’s Office for comment and will update this report once a response is received.

