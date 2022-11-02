Sky Cams
Savannah mayor to deliver the 2022 State of the City address

City of Savannah drone view(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Savannah is delivering his first in-person State of the City address on Wednesday evening.

Mayor Van Johnson will highlight what has happened over the last year including the city’s achievements and challenges. Gun violence and overall crime in the city are just a couple of topics that could come up during Wednesday night’s address.

The public is invited to attend the address at the Cultural Arts Center on Montgomery Street at 6:30 p.m.

Even if you can’t make it in person, it will be live streamed on WTOC and it will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page. You can submit your questions or comments on the city’s video, on the city’s website or in-person on comment cards.

The mayor said if he doesn’t have an answer for you Wednesday night, he will get you one within two weeks.

