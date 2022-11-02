SCCPSS to discuss new security equipment, school buses at board meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board will talk about a number of topics including sustainability, security and if the start of the school year could be different next year.

It seems like the school year just started but already they will be discussing what the calendar should look like for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district says the start of school being later in August continues to be under consideration. They will also factor in time for staff planning and all the breaks for federal holidays and major community events, like St. Patrick’s Day.

Even though it is still early in the conversation, the board usually tries to approve the final calendar for the next year in December.

Later in the meeting, the board will decide on approval of the purchase of 16 metal detectors for the district. The cost of the equipment and installation is estimated to be $258,166.00. Those funds will come from ESPLOST three money.

Chief Terry Enoch from the Board of Education Police says these metal detectors will just supplement the current inventory to continue to provide security screenings when necessary and appropriate.

Right before that meeting, the school district is celebrating some new sustainability efforts. They have been awarded $9.8 million to replace 25 school buses with electric buses.

If you want to learn more about the regular board meeting, that is scheduled for 2 p.m.

