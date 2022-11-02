Sen. Jon Ossoff hoping to secure more funding for the National Defense Budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Congress is in the process of deciding on the National Defense Budget.

Senator Jon Ossoff says he’s supporting a bipartisan effort to bring more attention and funding to protect service members and their families from exposure to dangerous chemicals including at an installation in Savannah.

The Savannah Air National Guard Base has been confirmed as a contamination site for PFAS, known as forever chemicals.

Senator Jon Ossoff says it’s hard to tell how widespread the issue is, due to lack of testing. He’s hoping to secure more funding for cleanup efforts and testing in the National Defense Budget to change that.

“It is of great concern that military service members, their families, and veterans who have served at installations where there is possible contamination may have been exposed to these toxic chemicals but may not have access to testing to know. We want to make sure that testing is available.”

Ossoff says PFAS contamination is commonly found on U.S. military installations and has been linked to cancer, thyroid disease and other health problems.

He also says this push to address the issue is a bipartisan effort.

“This push is about making sure that the legislation that we pass puts the necessary pressure on the Department of Defense to clean up contamination that may be impacting military family’s health.

Senator Ossoff says this is a priority for him as the Senate continues to make decisions on defense spending.

