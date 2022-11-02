Temperatures start out cooler this morning before warming back up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Finally, we won’t have much fog to contend with on our Wednesday morning commute.

Temperatures are noticeably cooler this morning! pic.twitter.com/CSFjiB60zt — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 2, 2022

Temperatures will also be cooler with low to mid 50s around at daybreak for inland communities. Despite the cooler morning, afternoon highs will rebound to about 80 degrees during the afternoon with a few clouds still around. Dry weather continues.

After a cooler start to our day, temperatures top out near 80° this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/20ruzgKTRP — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 2, 2022

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 1.4′ 9:38AM I 8.3′ 4:00PM I 1.5′ 10:27PM

Uneventful weather continues through the end of the work week with morning low in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Although inland areas will likely remain dry this weekend, a few coastal showers will be possible. For November, it will be a nice weekend to get outside with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night!

Early next week we will be watching a broad area of low pressure moving north from the Bahamas. Even if we don’t get rain from this system, we will likely have a north eastly flow which could increase wave heights and the risk for rip currents.

Tropical weather update:

Tropical Storm Lisa continues to move west toward Belize, where it could make landfall as a Category One hurricane during the second half of the work week.

There is a second tropical storm, Martin, that is moving over the northern Atlantic. This system will continue moving east. Neither storm presents a threat to the United States.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.