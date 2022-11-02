Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Temperatures start out cooler this morning before warming back up

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Finally, we won’t have much fog to contend with on our Wednesday morning commute.

Temperatures will also be cooler with low to mid 50s around at daybreak for inland communities. Despite the cooler morning, afternoon highs will rebound to about 80 degrees during the afternoon with a few clouds still around. Dry weather continues.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 1.4′ 9:38AM I 8.3′ 4:00PM I 1.5′ 10:27PM

Uneventful weather continues through the end of the work week with morning low in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Although inland areas will likely remain dry this weekend, a few coastal showers will be possible. For November, it will be a nice weekend to get outside with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night!

Early next week we will be watching a broad area of low pressure moving north from the Bahamas. Even if we don’t get rain from this system, we will likely have a north eastly flow which could increase wave heights and the risk for rip currents.

Tropical weather update:

Tropical Storm Lisa continues to move west toward Belize, where it could make landfall as a Category One hurricane during the second half of the work week.

There is a second tropical storm, Martin, that is moving over the northern Atlantic. This system will continue moving east. Neither storm presents a threat to the United States.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer
Savannah Police searching for man wanted for shooting at officers
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting

Latest News

Cooler morning, warm afternoon ahead
Andrew's Wednesday morning forecast 11.2
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-01-2022
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Warm afternoon, cooler Wednesday morning!
Foggy morning, warm afternoon
Andrew's Tuesday morning forecast 11.1