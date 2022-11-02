Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Top Teacher: Emelie Deleon

(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC News crew had barely got in the door when the children burst into applause for their teacher, Emelie Deleon at Coastal Middle School in Chatham County.

“I love teaching the students. I love helping them when they struggle. I just love coming to school every day,” Deleon said.

Deleon is a 6th grade science teacher.

“I am curious about the environment, I just love doing experiments and hands on activities with the students,” she said.

Deleon says the greatest thing she can achieve is to see her students become successful and productive later in life.

“Say for example, and they say just like in the hospital, one of my students came oh, you taught me Miss Deleon, it’s a great feeling,” she said.

“She’s a very good teacher. She helps us with all our work. She is just nice and helps us out,” student Jakorie Evans said.

“Even if I don’t show them, they know that I am here, here to help them become successful, and I love you all,” Deleon said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer
Savannah Police searching for man wanted for shooting at officers
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting

Latest News

SCCPSS
SCCPSS to discuss new security equipment, school buses at board meeting
Austin Jackson
Top Teacher: Austin Jackson
Leadership from Savannah State and the Coast Guard at the ceremony on Friday
Savannah State University partners with United States Coast Guard
Matt Schiaffino
Top Teacher: Matt Schiaffino