Top Teacher: Emelie Deleon

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC News crew had barely got in the door when the children burst into applause for their teacher, Emelie Deleon at Coastal Middle School in Chatham County.

“I love teaching the students. I love helping them when they struggle. I just love coming to school every day,” Deleon said.

Deleon is a 6th grade science teacher.

“I am curious about the environment, I just love doing experiments and hands on activities with the students,” she said.

Deleon says the greatest thing she can achieve is to see her students become successful and productive later in life.

“Say for example, and they say just like in the hospital, one of my students came oh, you taught me Miss Deleon, it’s a great feeling,” she said.

“She’s a very good teacher. She helps us with all our work. She is just nice and helps us out,” student Jakorie Evans said.

“Even if I don’t show them, they know that I am here, here to help them become successful, and I love you all,” Deleon said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.