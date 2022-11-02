Sky Cams
Tormenta hosting League One Championship game in new stadium

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The eyes of the soccer world will be on Statesboro this Sunday night.

Tormenta FC will try to add the title to the young franchise’s history.

Tormenta’s president and founder says hosting a championship match is about more than winning a title. It’s also about showcasing to the soccer world this team and the community it calls home.

A worldwide audience will be able to watch Tormenta play for the USL League One title in the teams brand new stadium. The team’s president says they’re getting things ready this week to play another game here but also see an influx of fans visiting to see a championship matchup.

“We know we have to put a show on. This is now a TV event, in addition to a big event here. We’re going to have these stands packed with Tormenta fans. But there will also be a big contingent of Chattanooga fans here,” said Darin Van Tassell.

He says they’ll be able to showcase a “work in progress” as the stadium continues to expand and grow a fanbase in South Georgia.

