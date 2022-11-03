Sky Cams
74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah was making thrifting cool before it became a trend with their annual sale bringing together one of the biggest collections of gently used, affordable items.

The 74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale is Saturday in a new location.

Elizabeth Summerell, the president of the Junior League of Savannah, joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us all about it.

Men Make Dinner Day
New permanent location for former pop-up business
Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree happening Saturday
