Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man barricaded in apartment complex

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an armed man making threats at the Hilton Head Gardens Apartments on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, a man was seen with what appeared to be a rifle. The man then retreated into an apartment and he refused to cooperate with deputies.

Several attempts were made to communicate with him. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Negotiations teams were called to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office continued to attempt communications with the man, who was identified as Charles Brown.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team breached the door to the apartment and Brown exited the apartment and surrendered without incident.

Brown has been charged with Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person.

While on scene, a woman named Malaisha Young became irate and was also detained and later charged with Public Disorderly Conduct.

Both subjects were transported to Beaufort County Detention Center without further incident.

