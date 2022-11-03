City of Savannah breaks ground on huge project to help homeless community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah broke ground Thursday morning on what Mayor Van Johnson says is the largest investment the city has ever made to help the homeless community.

It’s called the Dundee Project with a $6.5 million price tag.

In less than a year, the land will be turned into a mini community with 40 cottages and a resident services building giving those who are experiencing homelessness the opportunity to have a roof over their heads.

“We look up and we had roofs over our heads. Why can’t everyone have that same ability,” Mayor Johnson said.

“The stability of a home is the number one indicator of better outcomes for people,” Savanah City Manager Jay Melder said.

This city-owned land on Dundee Street sits clear making way for more permanent, supportive housing.

“We were going to put tents here at first, right? But this is the City of Savannah, we can do more than tents and we did more than tents,” District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan said.

Dundee Cottages is a continuation of the tiny homes project, The Cove at Dundee, next door. It was built, specifically, for veterans experiencing homelessness.

The city announced, Thursday, that 12 more tiny homes will be built there in the new year along with the 40 cottages coming out to $6.5 million.

“They’ve had a wonderful experience next door. Very little crime, if any. Almost 100% occupancy the whole time, stable tenants. These are just good people who need a place to live that doesn’t cost a lot,” City of Savannah Housing and Neighborhood Services Director Martin Fretty said.

Fretty said the cottages will be up to 240 square feet, which could house a mother and her two children, for example.

“When you enter the front door on all of these they’ll have a sleeping, living and kitchen area sort of all combined. Then in the back is a bathroom that’ll have a commode, a shower and a sink,” Fretty said.

Fretty said there will also be a 2,000 square foot service center and a two-story caretakers cottage on the property, which means a staff member will oversee the property fulltime. Dundee Cottages is open to anybody in need.

“Places where people are going to live, are going to operate and are going to put their lives on a trajectory to fulfill their fullest human potential,” Melder said.

When Dundee Cottages and The Cove at Dundee are finished, this area will be home to at least 86 households.

“This land is going to be a blessing to people here,” Mayor Johnson said.

The city says by the summer of 2023 construction will be complete. To live in one of these homes, there is an application process. If anyone is interested in applying, they’re asked to contact the homeless authority.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.