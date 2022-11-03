Sky Cams
Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree happening Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Cockspur Island Lighthouse still stands tall, but has been dark for 113 years.

This weekend you have the chance to be part of history by attending a jamboree event to help raise money to turn the lighthouse back on.

Captain Gary Hill, who is one of the coordinators for the event, and Cathy J. Sakas with The Friends of Cockspur Lighthouse joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us more about how you can support and get in on the fun.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

