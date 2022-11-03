Sky Cams
Day of Giving 2022(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

WTOC is proud to once again partner with Second Harvest and Ken Nugent this year for our annual Day of Giving food drive.

WTOC will spend the day collecting food donations outside the Kroger on Mall Blvd in Savannah. The event will take place Thursday, November 17th. Come join us give-back to our community and help families put food on the table.

“We’re still hearing from a lot of people that are back at work, but they just can’t make ends meet. And they struggle with putting food on the table,” said Mary Jane Crouch with the Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

“We want to make sure everyone has the ability to put that special meal on the table. We give out a lot of food between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but people still have to eat all year long.”

Ken Nugent Attorneys at Law are once again our partners on the food drive.

