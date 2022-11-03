Sky Cams
Dundee Cottages give new homes for homeless

Thursday, the city will start its largest project to provide homes for people experiencing homelessness.
Thursday, the city will start its largest project to provide homes for people experiencing homelessness.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the city will start its largest project to provide homes for people experiencing homelessness.

The area has been cleared and now the official groundbreaking for the new homes will happen Thursday morning along Dundee Street.

The $6.5 million project was approved by the city council back in August.

In total 52 units, 12 of them tiny homes and 40 cottages, will be built on the property for people experiencing homelessness.

There are already tiny homes on the property and one of the residents Reggie Chishlom has lived there a few months and says he is glad to see the city is adding more to the area.

“I didn’t think I’d like it, I thought it would be too small and I would be going crazy but I actually love it. So, veterans there is going to be a Phase 4 coming up, so if you are out there and you are interested, take a look at that sign right there that is where you want to come. You are coming to a really warm situation where people are helping each other,” he said.

There will be 12 more homes for veterans just like Reggie’s built in addition to 40 new cottages and a residential service building for persons experiencing homelessness.

The work out here starts Thursday and they expect to have the homes ready for people to move in by next year.

