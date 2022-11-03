Escaped inmates from Tattnall Co. captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two inmates who escaped from the Tattnall County Jail have been captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee, Fla.

According to our sister station WCTV, 30-year-old John Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Carter were caught by U.S. Marshalls in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

They escaped from the jail back on Oct. 10.

Carter was being held for Multiple Counts of Entering Auto, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during a Crime.

Mincey was being held on Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts and Probation Violation.

According to our sister station, Mincey was arrested during a traffic stop at around 5 p.m. on Miccosukee Commons Drive.

Meahki Carter was arrested at an apartment around 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.