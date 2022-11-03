Evans General Contractors holds luncheon for Savannah first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special thank you for police officers today in Savannah. Evans General Contractors hosted a luncheon to give thanks for all that they do.

The company is raising money that will go to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

The 200 Club helps support families of first responders who have either died in the line of duty or are dealing with a medical emergency.

Today, Evans General Contractors were able to raise more than $105,000.

“In a political environment when you know...you have defund the police and people are very critical of them we wanted them to know there’s a large part of the community still supporting them,” said Jeff Jepson, the executive vice president and COO of Evans General Contractors.

The company is recreating something they’ve done for a few years in Atlanta.

The money raised will support officers if they or their families have an emergency.

Evans General Contractors says this will be an annual luncheon as they continue to partner with the 200 Club.

