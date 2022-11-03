Holiday Helper Tree returns to Georgia Southern University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For nearly 30 years, Georgia Southern has made a way for community members to get into the giving spirit with their holiday helper tree.

Today, leaders and students celebrated its kickoff with a goal to help almost 800 people in need of gifts this Christmas.

The holiday helper tree at Georgia Southern is a bit different this year.

You can still donate to children and families in need this holiday season in Chatham and Bulloch Counties but this year, it’s all virtual so can scan a QR code or visit the link to the website and take a look you’ll be able to choose exactly who you want to bless with a gift this year.

It’s a small Christmas tree with a huge impact.

Georgia Southern leaders say their goal this year is to have 792 tags picked to reach those people in need of gifts for Christmas.

Georgia Southern partners with several local organizations like the Salvation Army and Georgia Regional.

They say over the past two years they’ve had a smaller turn out than usual because you could only participate virtually.

The website shows you exactly what would brighten up the person you’re helping’s holidays.

“Just the joy and the happiness and the excitement that comes on not only the children but the adults too. Just feeling invested in, feeling seen and feeling heard, feeling wanted. That’s what’s so important,” said Ken Gassiot, vice president of student development.

Anyone in the community can donate.

The last day to ship your gifts is on December 2nd.

