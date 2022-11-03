Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Judge considers outside monitor for Donald Trump’s company

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said he’ll decide Thursday on whether to appoint an independent monitor to oversee former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire — a move that would restrict his company’s ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure.

Judge Arthur Engoron is weighing an outside watchdog for the Trump Organization as he presides over a lawsuit in which New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump and the company routinely misled banks and others about the value of prized assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name.

James’ office says the Trump Organization is continuing to engage in fraud and has taken steps to dodge potential penalties from the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
Charlie Sapp
Savannah man acquitted of murder by a directed verdict
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Four weeks since Quinton Simon reported missing
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting

Latest News

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Why no Powerball winner? It’s luck and smaller sales
Little boy gets big group hug from friends while twin brother remains in hospital
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by...
Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes
A paraglider who went out for his usual Sunday flight in South Florida is now considered a hero...
Paraglider spots woman trapped on top of sinking car, leading to her rescue