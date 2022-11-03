Liberty County’s planning commission to consider two new rezoning proposals

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Development in Liberty County continues to grow particularly off of Interstate 95 at exit 76 in Midway.

There are two additional pieces of land that are up to be zoned industrial off of Islands Highway in Midway.

People who live in the area say they have continued concerns about the growth here.

The Liberty Consolidated Planning Commission, known as the LCPC, is considering two new proposals to rezone the area from agricultural to industrial. One is for 140 acres, which would include 1 million square feet of industrial warehouse space.

The other is 155 acres, which would be 2.3 million square feet of warehouse space.

“There’s been historic expansion of the Savannah ports. Lately, there’s been a lot of interest in additional warehousing, that’s probably also related to the Hyundai development that’s going on in Bryan County. There’s anticipated need for a lot of additional industrial warehouse space,” said Jeff Ricketson, the Liberty Consolidate Planning Commission Director.

Mark Bush has lived off of Islands Highway for almost 30 years. A main concern - traffic on the main road, which is only two lanes.

“Our road can’t handle that. We just can’t do it. If you come out here during shift change for the folks who work at Target you can’t get on or off the island hardly,” said Bush.

Ricketson says the county plans to widen Islands Highway in 2024 but Bush says that’s not his only worry – he says this increase in new development goes against the county’s comprehensive plan.

Ricketson acknowledges that there is a conflict.

“The comprehensive land use plan says it should be zoned Ag. The economic development portion of the comprehensive plan says it should be developed and used for a regional employment center.”

So, the LCPC is working on amending the comprehensive plan – which hasn’t been updated in about eight years.

“The economy is totally different than it was eight years ago. So, because of this conflict, we’re revisiting the comprehensive plan.”

Something Bush says, doesn’t sit right with him and his neighbors.

“They’re rebuilding the comprehensive development plan to meet construction, rather than having construction meet the plan.”

However, Ricketson says he doesn’t anticipate growth stretching further east than already proposed.

Still, Bush worries it’s too much, too soon.

“We understand development is going to happen. We actually want development. But we want it responsibly. We need to slow them down, and get them to build the infrastructure.”

The county’s planning commission will discuss the zoning of these two pieces of land at their meeting on November 15th.

The Board of Commissioners will then vote on it during their meeting on December 6th.

