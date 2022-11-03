Lowcountry non-profit continues to help families search for homes

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - Today, we’re checking back in with the nonprofit trying to help 300 people who nearly lost their homes.

You may remember 52 homes inside Chimney Cove had a lease termination taped to their doors.

They were told they had less than a month to find a new place to live.

Just about two weeks later, that threat was lifted when neighbors received a second notice saying they were safe.

Since then, the town of Hilton Head has worked on an affordable housing framework.

This week they passed that plan.

“The hard fact of 300 people overnight becoming homeless on Hilton Head was the galvanizing piece.”

The panic at Chimney Cove found its silver lining. Finally, action taken to bring more affordable housing to this island.

While residents have had their leases back for a few months, the non-profit trying to help get them options hasn’t stopped working.

The Deep Well Project says there’s no guarantee more lease terminations aren’t on the horizon, so they’ve been trying to get these neighbors more secure places to live.

“Less than a third of them have been able to find alternate housing. Two thirds of them are still sitting there waiting, not knowing when the other shoe is going to fall,” said executive director Sandy Gillis.

It’s been almost three months since their efforts began, but the organization’s executive director says it’s an incredibly difficult search that puts the full scope of the affordable housing crisis on display.

“It’s not that they can’t afford to move to a new place, we’ve got a crisis fund that’s available to help them if they do need financial assistance, there’s just no place to go.”

Of the 19 families at Chimney Cove still looking for housing, 11 tell Deep Well it doesn’t matter what kind of home they move to… just that it’s here on Hilton Head.

Following the approval of the affordable housing framework this week, we’ll continue to monitor the town’s plans for change moving forward and let you know when concrete action takes place.

