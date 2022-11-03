Sky Cams
Making roasted sweet potatoes with Sisters of the New South

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sisters of the New South joined Afternoon Break to make roasted sweet potatoes.

2 large sweet potatoes

1 red bell pepper

1 onion

1/4 cup honey

1 tbl spoon black ginger

1 tbl spoon cinnamon

1/4 cup olive oil

Dice peeled sweet potatoes onion and red peppers and place in a bowl

Add olive oil honey cinnamon and black ginger and mix well

Place on a sheet pan and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees or until sweet potatoes are tender

