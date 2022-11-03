Making roasted sweet potatoes with Sisters of the New South
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sisters of the New South joined Afternoon Break to make roasted sweet potatoes.
2 large sweet potatoes
1 red bell pepper
1 onion
1/4 cup honey
1 tbl spoon black ginger
1 tbl spoon cinnamon
1/4 cup olive oil
Dice peeled sweet potatoes onion and red peppers and place in a bowl
Add olive oil honey cinnamon and black ginger and mix well
Place on a sheet pan and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees or until sweet potatoes are tender
