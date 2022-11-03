Sky Cams
Mild morning, warmer afternoon

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning starts out with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s at daybreak.

There will be a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour throughout the day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Dry and sunny weather will be around all day, enjoy!

Thursday Tybee Tides: 8.2′ 4:25AM I 1.8′ 10:46AM I 8.9′ 5:01PM

Uneventful weather continues through the end of the work week with morning low in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s on Friday. There is just a slight chance of a shower along the coast.

Although inland areas will likely remain dry this weekend, a few coastal showers will be possible. For November, it will be a nice weekend to get outside with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night!

Early next week we will be watching a broad area of low pressure moving north from the Bahamas. The chance is increasing for us to receive rain from this system, starting late Tuesday with Wednesday being the wettest. Stay tuned for updates!

Tropical weather update:

Hurricane Lisa made landfall over Belize and will continue tracking west through the end of the week.

Hurricane Martin is moving over the northern Atlantic. This system will continue moving east over open water.

The system that could bring us rain during the middle of next week has a 20% chance of becoming subtropical or tropical system over the next five days. We will be watching the Caribbean sea and the Bahamas over the next few days as an area of low pressure tries to develop.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

