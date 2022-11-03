Missing boy’s grandfather killed in Burke County hit-and-run

GIRARD, Ga. - The pedestrian killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Wednesday in Burke County has been identified as the grandfather of Quinton Simon, a toddler who’s been missing for a month and is presumed dead .

It’s another tragic turn and another death in the family.

Burke County sheriff’s deputies found 61-year-old Henry Dale “Bubba” Moss Sr., of Girard, near the 9900 block of Highway 23 around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Moss died at the scene just north of Girard. Deputies believe he was hit between 5:30 a.m. and the time he was found.

Moss’ family confirmed the death.

This is the latest tragedy for Quinton’s father, Henry Moss Jr. In addition to his father’s death this week and his son’s presumed death, his mother passed away last week.

Henry’s daughter Nicole didn’t want to speak but released a statement.

“He was the most loving father you could have. He helped me raise my daughter, and his grandkids were his heart. Baby Q’s parents Bubba and Leilani lived with him for five months until they split, and Leilani took the baby away,” she said.

The investigation was turned to Georgia State Patrol, and his daughter tells us the family won’t rest until they find the person who hit him and left him for dead.

The sheriff is offering a reward for the information that leads to the individual responsible.

Callers may remain anonymous and can call 706-554-2133, reach out by Facebook messenger on the Burke County Sheriff’s Office page, or by emailing j.wylds@bcso-ga.org.

Quinton, 20 months old, was reported missing from his Chatham County home a month ago.

Law enforcement says Quinton’s father is not a person of interest in his son’s disappearance, and he’s avoided the spotlight.

Since then, authorities have stated they believe he’s dead and have launched an extensive search operation for his remains in a local landfill, where they believe the remains ended up after being placed in a dumpster.

Authorities say Quinton’s mother Leilani Simon is the prime and only suspect in his death and disappearance.

News 12 previously reported Leilani Simon’s ties to Burke County , where she was sentenced to probation over the theft of $50 in coins.

She was sentenced in April to 12 months of probation in the local burglary case, according to court records.

According to an incident report from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a victim stated that when he returned home to 152 Wise Drive after work on June 16, 2020, he discovered that the camper he lived in had been broken into through a back window.

When he entered the camper, he discovered that his change jar, which contained approximately $50 in coins, was empty.

When asked who he thought was responsible, he pointed out Leilani Simon, who lived next door and was standing outside, according to the incident report.

Authorities say they learned that Leilani Simon was convinced by her child’s father, Henry “Bubba” Moss, to enter the camper and steal the coins for him. She later plead guilty in this case.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.