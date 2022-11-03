New permanent location for former pop-up business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new, old business is opening in downtown Savannah Friday.

We told you about a local pop-up over the summer - a mobile smash room where people could break stuff up to relieve tension. Well, now Smithereens is taking the next step - indoors - to a place where you will be able to find them all the time moving forward.

After few years of letting people break stuff up anywhere, one local business has put together a more permanent home.

“We are so glad to have a physical location finally and not have to find where people are. They can find us,” said Tiffany Noell, co-owner of Smithereens.

You can now find Smithereens and its smash rooms on West Jones Street, just off of MLK Blvd in downtown Savannah - a new fixed location for the former pop-up business that started by working out of tents.

“We were carrying all that around, then we had to bring the stuff for people to smash in different bins. And when we were done, we had to take all the stuff that was broken, sweep it up and take it out with us. So, it was a lot of moving parts,” said Suzanne Nelson, co-owner of Smithereens.

Now they hope staying in one place helps move forward their business of providing stress-relieving smash sessions.

"They can come in, get suited up, then go into one of our rooms and break stuff"

“Everybody leaves looking happier or at least more relaxed. And that’s the best thing about this business for us.”

“We have bats in there, we have hammers, we have pry bars and a couple of other odds and ends. And you get electronics, glass, cups and bowls.”

And you get to break it all, while breaking away from the daily stress that life in Savannah can sometimes contribute to.

“People have to drive around downtown, they get really frustrated and they come see us. They can’t find a parking spot and they are freshly ready to smash stuff here.”

