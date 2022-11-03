New public bus system coming to Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Statesboro who need transportation are just a few weeks from a public bus system hitting the streets.

The distance from one side of Statesboro to the other might feel like the distance to the moon and back if you don’t have a car. A new public transit system could soon give some riders a way to parts of town they couldn’t access before.

Starting in January, the city will have four buses and eight drivers criss-crossing town.

“Our initial cost is going to be free, starting out, for the first six months..to build ridership,” said John Washington with the City of Statesboro.

After six months, riders will pay one dollar. They’ll start fixed routes of East/West and North/South with bus stops around the city. But that’s not all.

“It will also allow people who are elderly for example to call in and request they come to get them for assistance.”

They’re starting with shuttle buses like this that can navigate streets and parking lots. They’ll be able to help some people get better access to grocery stores, the hospital and more.

“We looked at cities that have been successful, but also ones that were unsuccessful because they took on too much.”

They hope the bus system helps open up the entire city to more of its citizens.

