Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New public bus system coming to Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Statesboro who need transportation are just a few weeks from a public bus system hitting the streets.

The distance from one side of Statesboro to the other might feel like the distance to the moon and back if you don’t have a car. A new public transit system could soon give some riders a way to parts of town they couldn’t access before.

Starting in January, the city will have four buses and eight drivers criss-crossing town.

“Our initial cost is going to be free, starting out, for the first six months..to build ridership,” said John Washington with the City of Statesboro.

After six months, riders will pay one dollar. They’ll start fixed routes of East/West and North/South with bus stops around the city. But that’s not all.

“It will also allow people who are elderly for example to call in and request they come to get them for assistance.”

They’re starting with shuttle buses like this that can navigate streets and parking lots. They’ll be able to help some people get better access to grocery stores, the hospital and more.

“We looked at cities that have been successful, but also ones that were unsuccessful because they took on too much.”

They hope the bus system helps open up the entire city to more of its citizens.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
Charlie Sapp
Savannah man acquitted of murder by a directed verdict
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Four weeks since Quinton Simon reported missing
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting

Latest News

Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home
THE News at 6
Tybee Island to host Indigenous Peoples Day celebration this weekend
THE News at 6
New public bus system coming to Statesboro
THE News at 6
Hilton Head to host informational sessions for vacation rental owners