One person injured in St. Helena shooting

ST. HELENA, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting overnight Wednesday at the Parker’s Gas Station on Sea Island Parkway.

When deputies arrived, no victims or suspects were found at the gas station. Shortly after deputies were called to an area hospital for a person who arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim received a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.

The shooting is under investigation. No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Todd Duncan at 843.255.3418 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.

