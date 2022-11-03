Sky Cams
Open house for Garrard Ave. improvement ideas

Chatham County is looking for some feedback on an upcoming project on Garrard Avenue.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is looking for some feedback on an upcoming project on Garrard Avenue.

Even though construction won’t begin until 2025, they want to hear from people that will be impacted during an open house on Thursday.

The project would stretch along Garrard Avenue, from Gamble Road, and stretch all the way down until it connects with Louis Mills Road and Chatham Parkway.

Originally the project was slated for resurfacing but when crews got out there, they determined it was time for other improvements.

The county hopes to make the area safer and better connected by widening the road, adding sidewalks and improving drainage, but they want to hear from residents in that area.

“Transit stops along the corridor, where exactly they feel they need sidewalks, some of the drainage issues that exist and really hinder residents traveling throughout the corridor, so those are the kinds of things that we can only learn from the folks that live out there, live in the community and be living with this road once it is all finished,” said Chatham County Civil Engineer Deana Brooks.

They will be hosting an open house Thursday night at the Liberty City Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. They invite anyone that would like to give their input.

Once they collect that feedback, they expect to start construction in 2025 and expect it to take about 18 months to complete.

