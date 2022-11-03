Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Pentagon police: Man drove through checkpoint, made threats

Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and...
Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A man accused of driving through a Pentagon checkpoint and toward officers allegedly said he “hates America and was trying to kill people” as he was being apprehended.

Court documents say 36-year-old Tamirat Yehualawork was arrested after he drove an SUV through the checkpoint Friday evening and broke off the drop arm. An attempt to raise a secondary barrier reportedly failed because the vehicle was moving too fast.

Agents say Yehualawork then continued to drive toward the Pentagon. Officers eventually stopped him by using their cruisers to pin his SUV against a parked car.

Yehualawork is an Ethiopian national who entered the country on a visa. However, his current immigration status is unclear.

He’s charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.

A Pentagon spokesperson said there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Four weeks since Quinton Simon reported missing
Charlie Sapp
Savannah man acquitted of murder by a directed verdict
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting

Latest News

Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began...
Train derailment, hydrochloric acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana
Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
An assessment from the National Intelligence Council suggests Russia's military leaders have...
New intel heightens fear Russia could use nukes in Ukraine
Thursday, the city will start its largest project to provide homes for people experiencing...
Dundee Cottages give new homes for homeless