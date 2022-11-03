Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was arrested Thursday outside the home of a missing Chatham County child.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Jimmy Williams was arrested in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road and is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct.

According to police, a complainant had video that showed Williams grabbing her arm and pulling papers and an airhorn from her hands.

Police say Williams is a YouTuber and protestor that has been outside the home where missing child, Quinton Simon was last seen.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said that the department would be unveiling some measures to limit the disruptions to the community on Buckhalter Road.

Since Oct. 12, police have responded to over 50 calls for service in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road.

Read the full statement from Chief Hadley below:

Over the last three weeks, while Chatham County Police Department officers have been focused on finding Quinton Simon, a growing number of people calling themselves protestors have gathered outside of Quinton’s home on Buckhalter Road. While the Chatham County Police Department supports everyone’s right to protest peacefully, we also support the rights of citizens to live in a peaceful environment. The people on Buckhalter Road calling themselves ‘protestors’ have made that nearly impossible. Since October 12, 2022, when the first YouTube protestors arrived, we have responded to over 50 calls for service in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road and we have made multiple arrests. This has taken precious resources away from our department at a time when we are focused on the most massive investigation in the history of CCPD. Many of the people claiming to want justice for Quinton have turned his tragic and heartbreaking case into a money-making circus. And, they have made it impossible for the people who live in the area to enjoy the peace and tranquility of their homes. This is unacceptable and has to stop. Over the next few days, we will be unveiling some measures to limit the disruption to this small community. Neighbors have had to endure more than their fair share of noise, vulgarity, and police presence over the last three weeks. We will do everything we can to once again give them a sense of normalcy. This afternoon, some of the protestors moved to CCPD headquarters at 295 Police Memorial Drive. This is a much more appropriate place to hold such a protest.

