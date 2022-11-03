Savannah Ghost Pirates hold special event for season ticket holders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The big home opener for the Savannah Ghost Pirates is just a few days away, and the franchise has shattered ECHL records in season ticket sales, at 4,500 plus.

The team held a special event for the ticket holders at the Savannah Civic Center on Wednesday night.

Hundreds and hundreds of fans were lined up outside before doors opened, and once inside, they got to interact with players, receive autographs, load up on swag, and even throw on the skates for an open skate with Davvy.

The atmosphere and energy inside of the Civic Center was incredible, and the players are big fans of these fan interactions. They are also ready to put on a show for the sold out home crowd on Saturday night.

“You know obviously they are really excited to have us here for a first year team. For us, just really cool to meet some of the people and for them to meet us and put faces to names. So, yeah it’s been really enjoyable so far. We’re going to be on five road games before we get to play at home. Little bit of a unique schedule so far, but we are embracing being on the road and then excited to play in front of these fans,” said goalie Jordan Papirny.

There are only a couple hundred home game tickets left for the entire month of November.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.