Tybee Island to host Indigenous Peoples Day celebration this weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is celebrating their 3rd annual Indigenous Peoples Day this weekend to honor the contributions that Native American people made, not only to the world, but to our local communities.

Even though the day itself was celebrated across the country in October, Tybee’s MLK organization decided to push their celebration back a few weeks and they’re looking forward to a great turnout.

For many, they learn that Christopher Columbus was credited with discovering America. However, in recent years there’s more acknowledgment of the people that were here first, recognizing that Indigenous history is American history.

Members of Tybee’s MLK Human Rights organization say there were two different tribes that lived on the island, the Euchee and the Guale.

Tybee’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration will include live music, food, presentations, storytelling, and a dance demonstration.

This year’s chairwoman, Laura Moonwoman, says people should come if they’re interested in learning about the island’s history in a fun way.

“There were two different tribes here on Tybee Island. One was more of an agricultural community; one was more of a potter community. It’s very interesting how they got here and it’s a little bit sad how they ended up leaving. The whole history is quite interesting, and a lot of people don’t know that they were here,” Moonwoman said.

If you’re interested in coming, it’s being held inside Hotel Tybee on Saturday starting at 3:30 p.m. It’s free and open to everyone.

