Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

United Way holds phone-a-thon for Fall Giving Campaign

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a phone-a-thon for this year’s Fall Giving Campaign.

Campaign cabinet members, volunteers, and staff members spent their day calling members of the community to consider giving to this year’s campaign.

Last year, the United Way helped over 44% of people throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.

The chairperson for this year’s campaign wants you to know why it’s so important.

“We issues grants to over 50 of the regions highest performing not-for profit agencies with over 84 different programs. We also fund our 211 call center where anyone can call who needs help in the event of crisis as well as our county service centers,” said Cindy Robinett, the Chairperson for the 2022 Campaign.

The United Way’s Fall Giving Campaign ends on Nov. 17th.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer
Savannah Police searching for man wanted for shooting at officers
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Hundreds of students compete in the Southeast Georgia regional skills competition
Regional skills competition
Hundreds of students compete in the Southeast Georgia regional skills competition
THE News at 11
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween at trunk-or-treat event in Bryan Co.
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween at trunk-or-treat event in Bryan Co.