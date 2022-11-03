United Way holds phone-a-thon for Fall Giving Campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a phone-a-thon for this year’s Fall Giving Campaign.

Campaign cabinet members, volunteers, and staff members spent their day calling members of the community to consider giving to this year’s campaign.

Last year, the United Way helped over 44% of people throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.

The chairperson for this year’s campaign wants you to know why it’s so important.

“We issues grants to over 50 of the regions highest performing not-for profit agencies with over 84 different programs. We also fund our 211 call center where anyone can call who needs help in the event of crisis as well as our county service centers,” said Cindy Robinett, the Chairperson for the 2022 Campaign.

The United Way’s Fall Giving Campaign ends on Nov. 17th.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.