Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Woman celebrating 101st birthday says tequila is the secret to a happy life

Mary Flip who lived through wars, the Great Depression and raised six kids, celebrates her 101 birthday in Chandler. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
By Sarah Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Mary Flip has quite the story to tell as she celebrates her 101st birthday. She says the secret to a happy life is tequila.

Flip lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, had six kids and still maintains her wit and sense of humor.

“How do you feel, Ma?” Mary Flip’s daughter asked on her birthday. “With my hand,” she replied, chuckling.

Mary Flip, born in 1921, spent her childhood living in Illinois. Her sister and mother died early in her life, and she was the only survivor of her family at age 15.

At 18, she moved to Mexico, got married and lived a quiet life as a rancher.

She moved back to Chicago when she was pregnant with her first child, where she switched careers again and became a legendary artist recognized by the Chicago School of Art.

“I really like to draw. And I was able to figure out that things change even as you’re drawing them. So, I was able to develop and make them look real. It took time but I had nothing else to do except raise a bunch of kids,” Flip said.

Flip celebrated her birthday on Wednesday with her favorite beer, Guinness, and some dancing.

“Oh, I’ll get up on the table,” Flip said laughing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
Charlie Sapp
Savannah man acquitted of murder by a directed verdict
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Four weeks since Quinton Simon reported missing
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses city council members behavior following meeting

Latest News

A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Suspect arrested after woman found stabbed to death in her driveway
34 dogs saved from meat farm arrive in US, need adopters
Former Oakland Raiders punter Ray Guy waves during a ceremony honoring his induction into the...
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy dies
Police lights
One person injured in St. Helena shooting
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school