$8.3 million broadband expansion announced for Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A double dose of technology came to Hampton County today, as over $8 million of broadband investment was announced and high school students were met with a big surprise.

Christmas came early to Hampton County students.

“You will receive a free laptop.”

The reactions say it all. Each of the 690 high school students in Hampton County, surprised with the gift of technology thanks to Comcast’s Project UP.

”Our focus is really about bridging the digital divide and providing digital equity. We’re able to do that today,” said Jason Gumbs, the Senior V.P. for Big South Region Comcast.

Before all these laptops were given away inside the gym, a boost to the areas broadband was announced outside.

”Rural communities need as much investment and should have as much respect as urban communities,” said Congressman James Clyburn, District 6.

An $8.3 million expansion will bring internet to over 2,100 families in this area. Lack of service is a problem these leaders say was exacerbated during the pandemic, as it was difficult for the people of Hampton to work or learn from home.

They say that won’t be a problem anymore.

”Rural South Carolina, Hampton, South Carolina, District 122 is going to be connected from here on in,” said State Rep. Shedron Williams, District 122.

The school district’s superintendent is ecstatic for his students, and says this new broadband will help the entire area… far beyond this gymnasium.

”This is just one of those things that will help us to attract industry here and help the current industry,” said Dr. Ronald Wilcox, the superintendent for Hampton County Schools.

