African symbols workshop next Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the most anticipated movies of the year is coming out a week from today.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is taking us back to the fictional African nation for the latest in the Marvel series.

While Wakanda may not be real, the symbols depicted in jewelry, colors, clothing and more are rooted in reality.

And you can learn more about some of those connections in a special workshop at the Savannah African Art Museum next weekend.

Lisa Jackson, the museum’s Education and Community Outreach Liaison, joined WTOC on Morning Break to explain how.

